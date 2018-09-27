Texas pilot looking forward to Great Bend Airfest

Leading up to the 2018 Airfest we’ve introduced you to several of the pilot’s who will be performing in this weekend’s air show. Now meet another. Steve Afeman will be performing in all four airshow’s this weekend in an authentic World War II SN J-5 representing his company, Angle of Attack Airshows out of McKinney, Texas.

Steve Afeman Audio

Like many of the other performers this year, Afeman will be making his first visit to the Great Bend Airport and says the venue is perfect for an airshow of this size.

Steve Afeman Audio

The Great Bend Airfest begins Friday morning with gates opening at 9:00 a.m. The first of four weekend airshows will take place Friday afternoon at 5:15 p.m.

Saturday’s airshow times are 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with a Sunday show at 12 Noon.