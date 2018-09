SEPTEMBER 27, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR, 10 STORM WINDOWS, 52″ FLAT SCREEN TV. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: 26″ BICYCLE. WANTED: CRAFTSMAN LAWN MOWER FOR PARTS. 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS, 4 AQUARIUMS (3-10 GALLON, 1-5 GALLON). 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: BARBECUE GRILL W/PROPANE BOTTLE/COVER, DINETTE TABLE/CHAIRS/LEAF, CHAIN BOOMERS. 620-586-8009

FOR SALE: 32″ SONY FLAT SCREEN TV, VCR TAPES, DVD PLAYER. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: LARGE COLEMAN ICE CHEST ON WHEELS, 8FT. STEP LADDER, WHEEL BARROW. 620-617-7527

FOR SALE: 1996 FORD PASSENGER VAN 620-792-9559

FOR SALE: 1 OR 2 ROUND BALE FEEDERS, LAKE READY CAMPER. 620-639-3944

FOR SALE: 2016 JEEP RUBICON (LIKE NEW). 785-731-5550

WANTED: 2006/07 FORD PU FOR PARTS, PU 4WD, CAB & CHASSIS. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: TREK 21 SPEED MOUNTAIN BIKE, 17″ TIRES. 620-264-0819

FOR SALE: 2 STORAGE VANS ON WHEELS, LAWNMOWER TRAILER. 620-793-8159 OR 620-793-4984

FOR SALE: ROCKS, 1 LRG, 2 DOG CRATES, 20′ LADDER. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: 1929 FORD ROADSTER PROJECT, 2001 DODGE SLT LARAMIE PU 4WD, 4X12 PC OF ALUMINUM. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: ALUMINUM MAG RIMS 5 BOLT 18X8, TRACTOR TIRES 20.8X38 20.8/42, 1990 CHEVY SW PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 8X18 TANDEM AXLE TRAILER, 1976 FORD F700 FARM TRUCK. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: HONEY, 1973 CHEVY C70 GIN POLE TRUCK. WANTED: SNOW BLADE FOR A SKIDSTEER 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: 7 THEATER SEATS, 3 LARGE ANTIQUE TRUNKS, MID CENTURY CHINA HUTCH. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: 3 PC YOUTH BEDROOM SET THAT WILL ACCOMMODATE A CHILD UP TO 5’ TALL. THE BED SETS UP LIKE A BUNK BED WITH A SMALL DESK ON ONE END AND A DRESSER ON THE OTHER AND A LADDER TO ACCESS THE BED. SOLID YELLOW PINE CONSTRUCTION IN VERY GOOD CONDITION. THE ASKING PRICE IS $300.00. ALSO 2 END TABLES $20 EACH, 36” X 54” MIRROR IN A GOLD ACCENT FRAME FOR $25.00, A POULAN PRO 42” MOWER W/BAGGER $300.00 AND A SIX WHEEL DRIVE LAND & WATER ATV MADE BY RECREATIVE INDUSTRIES, A FULL SET OF SCUBA DIVING GEAR PLUS EXTRAS, AND 8’ AND 10’ SHEETS OF USED CORRUGATED ROOFING. A FREE GREEN RECLINER. THE ATV, SCUBA DIVING GREAT AND SHEETING PLEASE CALL FOR MORE PRICING. THE PHONE NUMBER: 620-352-0950

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.