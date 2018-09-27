President Trump bringing MAGA Rally to Kansas

TOPEKA —President Donald Trump is bringing his MAGA Rally to Kansas.

According to the DonaldJTrump.com website, Trump will make a campaign stop in Topeka on Saturday October 6 at the Kansas ExpCenter.

The rally is a month before the November election. The President will stump for gubernatorial candidate Sec. of State Kris Kobach, 2nd district congressional nominee Steve Watkins and other GOP candidates. Tickets for Trump’s MAGA Rally are available here.