Police identify fatal Kan. shooting victim, may have been self-defense

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim.

Just before 9p.m.Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 2600 Block of North Amidon, according to Lt. Todd Ojile.

Officers located a 23-year-old man identified as Jose DeLeon

with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned DeLeon and his 18-year-old step-brother were leaving a set of apartments to the north of the shooting scene.

As they left the apartments in the vehicle, they almost struck a truck driven by a 36-year-old man that was southbound on Amidon.

As the truck passed, the vehicle with DeLeon and his step-brother pulled in behind the truck, then sped up and got in front of the truck and stopped.

With both vehicles stopped, the DeLeon got out of the car carrying a golf club, approached the truck and started making demands for money. The 36-year-old driver refused.

A verbal altercation ensued and the DeLeon started hitting the truck’s back window with the golf club. The truck driver pulled a handgun from truck and shot DeLeon according to Ojile.

The 36-year-old did stay on the scene, called 911 and was taken by police for an interview and released, according to Ojile.

The incident is still under investigation and Ojile does not believe there will be any charges in the case.