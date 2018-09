bartonsports.com

Shaking off a slow start after the four hour bus ride, the Barton Community College volleyball team recovered from a first set loss to prevail in four sets at Independence Community College 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, and 29-27.

Securing Head Coach Brandon Stephenson’s 100th collegiate victory, Barton improves to 5-2 in the Jayhawk West and 10-8 on the season while dropping Independence a conference mark of 2-6 and 5-12 overall.