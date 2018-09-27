Kansas man admits using gun during credit union robbery

WICHITA – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to brandishing a gun during a robbery at a local credit union, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Mack W. Colvin, Jr., 32, Park City, pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. In his plea, he admitted that on Dec. 19, 2017, he robbed the Wheat State Credit Union at 1400 S. Oliver.

He pointed a firearm at tellers and demanded money. According to court records, an employee got the tag number of the car he was driving and police used the information to locate Colvin and arrest him.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 17. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of seven years in federal prison.