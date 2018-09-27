Kan. felon charged after slow-speed chase, changing seats with passenger

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas man arrested after leading police on a slow-speed chase has been formally charged.

Angelo Palermo, 36, Hutchinson, led law enforcement on a slow-speed chase on U.S. 50 on Sept. 22.

Once stopped, Palermo was arrested for fleeing and eluding, DUI, driving while suspended, illegal transportation and failing to drive in the right lane.

During the slow-speed chase, Palermo allegedly switched positions with the passenger, according to statements in court.

He finally stopped after pulling off the highway at Jordan Springs Road.

Palermo has a previous drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 17.