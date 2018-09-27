Kan. consumers have up to 3 health insurance co. choices in 2019

TOPEKA, KS – Kansas consumers will have their choice of up to three health insurance companies, depending on where they live, when open enrollment begins Nov. 1, according to the Kansas Insurance Department.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Medica Insurance Company, and Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will offer plans in 2019. The three companies signed agreements with the federal government to offer 23 total individual marketplace plans online through www.healthcare.gov. Also, all three companies will offer plans outside of the online marketplace as well.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas plans are available in all Kansas counties except Johnson and Wyandotte. Medica will have plans available in all counties, and the Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan coverage is available in Johnson, Wyandotte, Miami and Leavenworth counties.

The federal government has indicated that consumers will be able to “window shop” for all plans on the federal website prior to November 1, 2018, the official date for 2019 open enrollment to begin.

“During open enrollment, Kansans need to evaluate whether to enroll in coverage, stay on their current policies, if available, or enroll in different policies,” said Ken Selzer, CPA, Kansas Commissioner of Insurance.

Commissioner Selzer said it is also important for consumers to understand the network requirements of the various plans and to check that all of their providers of medical services are in the plan’s network. In addition, consumers should be aware that the types of policies companies sell may change from year to year.

Open enrollment for the 2019 plan year ends December 15, 2018. The open enrollment period is for coverage purchased on the healthcare.gov platform as well as for policies purchased offline.

Kansans have likely heard about Short Term Limited Duration policies and Association Health Plans (AHPs). These types of plans offer other options for Kansans who are seeking health insurance coverage, according to the Commissioner.

“We know that consumers will have questions about open enrollment,” Commissioner Selzer said. “We will assist callers through our Consumer Assistance Division by answering questions they have or by referring them to the proper agencies for help.”

The department’s Consumer Assistance Hotline is 800-432-2484. Questions can also be answered through the department’s online chat feature at www.ksinsurance.org.