Great Bend celebrates new ownership of local healthcare provider

The University of Kansas Health System announced last April their intent of purchasing Great Bend Regional Hospital. The acquisition became official August 1, and Thursday afternoon a facility dedication happened with a “ribbon tying”.

The ceremony included speakers, all of which touched on the importance of the purchase that kept health care close to home for residents.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters noted the deal will not only keep healthcare access local but it will keep a strong employer for the community.

Jan Peters Audio

The Great Bend hospital, now known as The University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus, is part of a large string of hospitals including: St. Rose Medical Pavilion in Great Bend, Pawnee Valley Campus in Larned, HaysMed in Hays, and several more.

Jodi Schmidt serves as the Executive Director for Regional Development at The University of Kansas Health System but has been serving as the interim administrator at the Great Bend Campus since the acquisition. Schmidt says the combined effort and resources have already increased services in Great Bend.

Jodi Schmidt Audio

The process to hire a permanent administrator for Great Bend is underway with several candidates already applying.

Also speaking Thursday were Brenda Dykstra (Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer), and Kansas Senators Mary Jo Taylor and Jim Denning. Kansas Representative Tory Marie Arnberger was also in attendance.