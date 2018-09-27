Friday Weather

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.