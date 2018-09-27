Flu shot clinics underway in Barton County

The Centers for Disease Control is predicting an early flu season this year and so far that prediction is accurate. According to Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider, influenza cases have already been reported in Kansas including Barton County. Schneider and members of her staff were at Eagle Communications Thursday morning providing staff with their flu vaccinations for this year. She says despite the date on the calendar, it is not to early to get vaccinated.

Shelly Schneider Audio

As part of the Health Department’s Outreach Program, businesses can request a visit from the department to administer the flu shots to their employees as staff will get the needed insurance information to bill the insurance company. Next Wednesday the staff will be in Susank, Beaver, Odin and Claflin for round two of their area outreach health visits.

Shelly Schneider Audio

The outreach program has expanded this year. In addition to flu shots, residents will also be able to get needed blood work done. The department will also have information and applications to sign up for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program for Seniors. Call the Health Department for times or to arrange a visit to your company to administer the flu vaccine.

Flu Shot and Lab Outreach Clinic Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 3

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Susank Elevator

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Beaver Fire Station

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Odin Store

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Claflin Fire Station