Ethics officials fine Kan. Senate president $100 for Kobach endorsement

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle’s endorsement of Republican Kris Kobach before the August primary election in the governor’s race will cost $100 because one of her employees distributed the endorsement using government equipment.

The state ethics commission on Wednesday imposed a $1,000 fine but waived $900 if Wagle’s campaign paid the $100 and if Wagle arrange ethics training for her staff.

Wagle spokeswoman Shannon Golden acknowledged in a legal document that she sent Wagle’s endorsement while working as a state employee. Golden said Wagle was unaware she was going to send the endorsement on a state computer. She also said she didn’t know using the government computer for endorsements was an ethics violation.

Golden said Wagle’s office reported the situation to ethics officials as soon as questions were raised.