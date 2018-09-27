Cop Shop (9/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/26)

Fire

At 4:39 p.m. a fire was reported at 1248 NE 40 Road in Ellinwood.

Criminal Damage

At 5:03 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 308 Cottonwood Dr.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/26)

Battery

At 11:25 a.m. a report of Michael Brohaugh being in a fight with an unknown subject at 811 Grant Street was made.

Falls

At 12:45 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 31st Street B.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:25 p.m. a report of a white Dodge Dakota with Minnesota tag 510XJX striking her vehicle and fleeing the scene at 24th Street & Jackson Street.

At 3:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 4820 10th Street.

At 4:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Jackson, duplicate.