Cop Shop (9/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/26)
Fire
At 4:39 p.m. a fire was reported at 1248 NE 40 Road in Ellinwood.
Criminal Damage
At 5:03 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 308 Cottonwood Dr.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/26)
Battery
At 11:25 a.m. a report of Michael Brohaugh being in a fight with an unknown subject at 811 Grant Street was made.
Falls
At 12:45 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 31st Street B.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:25 p.m. a report of a white Dodge Dakota with Minnesota tag 510XJX striking her vehicle and fleeing the scene at 24th Street & Jackson Street.
At 3:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 4820 10th Street.
At 4:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Jackson, duplicate.