SUV crashes through front window of Salina print business

By LESLIE EIKLEBERRY

SALINA —No. Pronto Print does not offer drive-through service.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, a Kia SUV pulled into the parking area in front of Pronto Print, 627 E. Crawford, jumped the curb, and crashed into the front of the business, said Mark Neubrand, president of Pronto Print.

“We’ve been here since 1987 and I’ve seen vehicles bounce up over the curb, but we’ve never had one crash through the window,” he said.

Neubrand said no one was standing in the lobby area at the time of the accident. The Kia stopped short of the front counter, he said.

There were no serious injuries reported, according to police.