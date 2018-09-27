Barton Men and Women roll to two more victories

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 5 NW Tech 0

The 17th ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team got the only goal they would need twelve minutes into Wednesday’s contest at the Cougar Soccer Complex as the Cougars posted their seventh shutout of the season with a 5-0 victory over Northwest Kansas Technical College.

The Jayhawk West first place Cougars improve to 5-0-1 and 9-1-1 on the year while dropping the Mavericks to 1-5-0 and 1-7-0. Barton’s next contest is Saturday at Garden City Community College in a 7:00 p.m. kick-off.

Barton Women 14 NW Tech 2

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team led by six at halftime and never let up in a 14-2 victory over Northwest Kansas Technical College Wednesday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Barton win aided by Cloud County’s win over Hutchinson, puts the Cougars in first place of the Jayhawk West standings at 6-0-1 and 7-2-1 on the season while dropping the Mavericks to 2-5-0 and 2-5-1. The Cougars’ next time on the pitch comes on Saturday with a 5:00 p.m. kick at Garden City Community College (2-5-0, 2-7-0).