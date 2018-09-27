Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/26)

BOOKED: Jason Levingston of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Billy Hamilton on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,549.50 cash only or 160 days in jail.

BOOKED: Andrew Delgadillo of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: Sebastian Smith of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for theft, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Aaron Harris of Topeka on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Jason Levingston of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, posted bond amount of $1,000 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Shawna Contrerez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for trespassing after receiving a 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Aaron Harris of Topeka on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonds.