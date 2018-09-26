Dateline – Hoisington

William Clayton “Bill” Jones, Sr., 71, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 24, 2018, at Via Christi Hospital at St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas.

He was born December 1, 1946, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Ernest Warren and Ula Jean (Shannon) Jones. Bill graduated in 1965 from Hoisington High School.

A longtime resident of Hoisington, Bill retired in 2011.

On May 17, 1969, he married Shirley L. Kisner in Hoisington, Kansas. She preceded him in death on February 25, 2012.

Survivors include; three children, Shannon E. Jones and wife Stephanie of Claflin, Becci L. Starkey and husband Jess of Hoisington, and Will C. Jones, Jr. and companion Jennifer of Great Bend; five grandchildren, Seth Jones, Sawyer Starkey, Jessica Starkey, Taylor Jones, and Madison Jones; and a great grandson, Aiden Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and an infant son, James D. Jones.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Monday, October 1, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Mike Joiner presiding. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m., with family to receive friends from 3-5 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home and 9 a.m. until service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to the Golden Belt Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.