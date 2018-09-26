Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Yelich homered and drove in six runs, and the surging Milwaukee Brewers hurt St. Louis’ playoff chances with a 12-4 victory over the Cardinals. Ryan Braun went deep twice and Jesus Aguilar also connected as Milwaukee won for the fifth time in six games. The Brewers moved within one-half game of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals fell one-half game behind the Colorado Rockies for the second NL wild card.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Dozier led off the ninth inning with a tie-breaking home run, lifting the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. The Royals have won three of their last four games, after a five-game losing streak. The slumping Reds have lost four straight, all against teams with worse records than their own.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and Kansas State both had reason for optimism last week after a pair of easy wins heading into Big 12 play. That’s hardly the case now. The Jayhawks were pounded by Baylor and the Wildcats were routed by West Virginia, and both struggling schools from the Sunflower State have plenty of problems that need to be addressed. Kansas faces Oklahoma State this weekend while K-State gets a visit from No. 18 Texas.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State kicker Connor Assalley earned national recognition for the four field goals he made in last week’s win over Akron. That was a great sign for the Cyclones’ special teams. It also was a troubling one for their offense. The bigger takeaway is that the Cyclones already have had to settle for field goals seven times in the red zone. That’s a clear indication of an attack that has yet to find its footing.

National Headlines

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A global survey of sports industry executives shows 57 percent oppose Olympic status for video gaming. Audit firm PwC says more than 400 sports industry professionals from 42 countries answered an online questionnaire. The survey asked “Is esports an Olympic sport?” Twenty-eight percent said “no, because esports does not qualify as ‘sport'” and 29 percent said esports should grow independently of the Olympics.

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros became the AL West champions for the second straight year with a little help from the Seattle Mariners. The Astros clinched when Chris Hermann smacked a two-run, walk-off homer in the 11th inning of the Mariners’ 10-8 victory against Oakland. Alex Bregman hit his 31st home run and Josh James gave the Astros another five strong innings in a 4-1 win at Toronto.

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Rockies took control of the second NL wild-card spot and climbed within a half-game of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. David Dahl’s three-run homer and four RBIs carried the Rockies in a 10-3 rout of Philadelphia. The Dodgers suffered a walk-off loss as Eduardo Escobar led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run off Kenta Maeda to send Arizona to a 4-3 triumph over Los Angeles.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs finished last night’s game without third baseman Kris Bryant, who exited in the sixth inning with a bruised left wrist. Bryant got struck by a pitch from Chris Archer in the fourth inning of the Cubs’ fourth loss in six games. The 2016 NL MVP is batting .276 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs in just 98 games this season.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way rookie Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery next Tuesday. Ohtani won’t be able to pitch for the Angels in 2019, but he is likely to hit at some point early next season. Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 10 starts for the Angels, but he has pitched just once since early June after developing a strained right elbow.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 4 Cincinnati 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 4 Toronto 1

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Tampa Bay 2

Final Detroit 4 Minnesota 2

Final Chi White Sox 5 Cleveland 4

Final L-A Angels 4 Texas 1

Final Seattle 10 Oakland 8, 11 Innings

Baltimore at Boston 7:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 9 Miami 4

Final Atlanta 7 N-Y Mets 3

Final Pittsburgh 6 Chi Cubs 0

Final Milwaukee 12 St. Louis 4

Final Colorado 10 Philadelphia 3

Final Arizona 4 L-A Dodgers 3

Final San Francisco 5 San Diego 4, 12 Innings