Wanted: Shirley Burrow

Crime Stoppers of Barton County and local law enforcement are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted person.

Law enforcement is looking for Shirley A. Burrow. Burrow is wanted on several outstanding Barton County warrants for parole violation and failing to appear. Burrow is a w/f,

41 years of age, black hair, brown eyes, 225 lbs. Burrow was last known to be in the Hoisington area.

If you have information about this person or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300 remember we don’t want your name just your information.