Video shows use of force by Kan. officer that led to lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police have released body camera footage of a Topeka police officer taking a man to the ground and breaking his jaw in a confrontation that has led to a federal lawsuit.

The recording of 35-year-old Timothy Harris’ arrest was obtained through an open records request.

Harris alleges that constitutional rights were violated in January after the officer approached as he was sitting in his car. After Harris gets out of his car, the officer then is heard saying that he didn’t tell Harris to do so. The officer takes him to the ground moments later and tells Harris to stop trying to get up several times.

Harris was convicted of parallel parking too far away from the curb and interference with a law enforcement officer.