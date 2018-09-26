Sheriff: Suspect in custody after standoff at rural Kan. home

HARVEY COUNTY —One person is in custody following a burglary attempt and standoff west of Hesston. The suspect had barricaded himself inside the home in 8600 block of N. Mission Road.The suspect received minor injuries while being taken into custody. No one else was hurt.

———-

HARVEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are working a standoff at a residence the 8600 block of N. Mission Road, west of Hesston, according to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Department.

As of 3p.m., Mission was blocked to traffic from West Dutch Avenue to NW 96th Street.

Authorities have released no additional details.