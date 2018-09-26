Retrial of Kan. woman for murder of ex-husband, his fiancé delayed

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The second trial of a woman charged with killing her ex-husband and his fiancée in 2002 has been delayed until Jan. 29.

58-year-old Dana Chandler’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

Chandler was seeking a 60-day continuance because several motions remain unresolved. Chief deputy district attorney Dan Dunbar said the 60 days would put the trial too close to the holidays.

Chandler was convicted six years ago for the 2002 murders of Michael Sisco and Karen Harkness. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned her conviction in April because of misconduct by the prosecutor.

The next motion hearings are scheduled for Oct. 22 and 30.