Police: Kan. armed robbery suspect wore skeleton mask

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have released a description of the suspects.

Just after 3a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 700 Block of West 29th Street North in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

An 18-year-old female employee told police at the scene that two unknown suspects entered the business, pointed handguns at her and demanded money. The suspects took cash and fled the business on foot, according to Davidson. In addition to the employee, there were others in the business but no injuries.

One suspect is described as a 5-foot-9, thin build, black male. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, a skeleton mask, black and white gloves, black basketball shorts, white shoes and carried a black handgun.

The other suspect is described as an unknown race male, 6-foot tall, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a skull bandana, black stocking cap, black sweats with white stripes, black gloves and carried a black backpack and silver handgun.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police.