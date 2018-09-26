Panther Soccer loses at Garden City 3-1

Two second half goals by Garden City Tuesday allowed the Buffaloes to beat the Great Bend Panthers 3-1 at Garden.

The Buffs led 1-0 at halftime and scored twice in the second half to take a 3-0 lead. The Panthers, who just a week prior took number 1 ranked Dodge City to overtime, could not find the net until the 90th minute, when Humberto Alonzo scored to avoid the shutout.

Great Bend falls to 3-7 overall and 2-3 in Western Athletic Conference play while Garden improved to 7-2 and 3-2.

The Panthers are off until next Tuesday when the host TMP.