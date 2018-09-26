GREAT BEND – Maynard “Max” McNett, 71, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, on September 23, 2018. He was born December 5, 1946, to Maynard and Clara (Weber) McNett. He was married twice in his lifetime. In 1969, he married Barbara Burns in Great Bend. A son was born of the marriage. In 1980, he married Joann Norlund in Claremore, Oklahoma. A son and daughter were born of their marriage.

Having lived in the Great Bend and Larned areas for most of his life, Max served in the Vietnam war and was of the Catholic faith. He attended St. Rose Catholic School. He worked construction for Falcon, Marlette and Curry Homes and later owned his own company, M & M Construction. He also drove over the road for Jack B. Kelley and TransAm Trucking. While his children were young, he came off the road to serve as the custodian for the Methodist Church in Larned.

Survivors include, two sons, Doug McNett and wife Jennifer of Larned and Joshua McNett and companion Lacey Brewer of Tonkawa, Oklahoma; one daughter, Amanda Lamb and husband Matt of Olsburg; one brother, Sam McNett of Great Bend; five grandchildren, Ross McNett, Reed McNett, Ella McNett, Emma McNett and William Lamb; three nephews and multiple cousins. His parents preceded him in death.

Whether you knew him as Maynard or Max, his gentle demeanor and playful wit undeniably brought smiles to those around him.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home with Father Don Bedore presiding. Inurnment will be in Golden Belt Memorial Park, Great Bend. Military Rites will be conducted by the United States Army. Memorials are suggested to the Prince of Peace Parrish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

