GREAT BEND – Mary Louise Adams, 88, passed away at Medicalodges of Great Bend on September 24, 2018. She was born on January 4, 1930, at Great Bend, to John P. and Marie T. (Mohr) Adams.

A lifetime resident of Great Bend, Mary loved needle work, crocheting, puzzles, crafts, bingo and taking walks. She will be remembered for her pumpkin pie, deviled eggs and pickled beets.

Survivors include, one brother, Don Adams and wife Loretta of Grandview, Texas; two nieces, Debbie Schreiber of Hewitt, Texas and Sheryl Fernandez and husband Jerry of Brownwood, Texas; one great nephew, John Schreiber and wife Tonya of Covington, Texas; one great niece, Emerald Fernandez of Brownwood, Texas, and two cousins, Pauline Schneider of Great Bend and Willis Adams of West Palm Beach, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lynn Ann Adams.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 28, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Rev. Dick Ogle presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Great Bend Cemetery Rose Garden, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

