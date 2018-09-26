KSHSAA announced 2018-2019 Reclassification

CLASS 6A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 2462-1320
Wichita-East 2462
Wichita-North 2260
Garden City 2052
Wichita-Southeast 2041
Derby 2035
Olathe South 2032
Olathe North 1965
Dodge City 1956
Topeka-Washburn Rural 1937
Olathe Northwest 1936
Olathe East 1899
Lawrence-Free State 1857
Shawnee Mission East 1788
Manhattan 1774
Topeka 1763
Wichita-South 1752
Wichita-Haysville Campus 1698
Shawnee Mission West 1657
Gardner-Edgerton 1643
Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest 1633
Overland Park-Blue Valley 1632
Shawnee Mission Northwest 1629
Overland Park-Blue Valley West 1620
Lawrence 1592
Overland Park-Blue Valley North 1525
Shawnee Mission South 1509
Shawnee Mission North 1497
Kansas City-Wyandotte 1474
Wichita-West 1450
Hutchinson 1447
Junction City 1427
Liberal 1401
Shawnee-Mill Valley 1371
Kansas City-JC Harmon 1337
Olathe West 1328
Leavenworth 1320
CLASS 5A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 1313-748
Wichita-Heights 1313
Wichita-Northwest 1259
Maize 1231
Emporia 1216
Topeka-Seaman 1201
Wichita-Bishop Carroll 1171
Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest 1119
Topeka West 1105
Kansas City-Turner 1102
Kansas City-Washington 1092
Kansas City-FL Schlagle 1061
Salina-Central 1051
Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 1051
Newton 1038
Maize South 1022
Salina-South 1022
De Soto 953
Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 949
Goddard-Eisenhower 936
Topeka-Highland Park 922
Lenexa-St. James Academy 902
Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel 894
Valley Center 885
Great Bend 867
Lansing 852
Kansas City-Sumner Academy 846
Hays 837
Pittsburg 837
Andover 836
Goddard 825
Spring Hill 779
Arkansas City 773
Basehor-Linwood 756
McPherson 752
Bonner Springs 750
Andover Central 748
CLASS 4A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 679-317
Ottawa 679
Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 679
Winfield 672
Augusta 649
Buhler 641
Tonganoxie 635
Paola 617
Fort Scott 596
Kansas City-Piper 596
Towanda-Circle 576
Independence 566
Chanute 558
El Dorado 546
Mulvane 533
Louisburg 530
Abilene 501
Eudora 498
Wellington 489
Coffeyville-Field Kindley 484
Altamont-Labette County 477
Atchison 474
Rose Hill 465
Baldwin 444
Topeka-Hayden 436
Ulysses 436
Wamego 428
Andale 388
Iola 366
Clearwater 363
Parsons 339
Pratt 336
Garnett-Anderson County 334
Chapman 322
Osawatomie 320
Nickerson 317
Wichita-Trinity Academy 317
CLASS 3A
Member Schools_: 64
Range: 315-174
Holton 315
Clay Center Community 303
LaCygne-Prairie View 303
Concordia 298
Girard 295
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 293
Galena 289
Baxter Springs 288
Burlington 288
Hugoton 288
Columbus 285
Kansas City-Bishop Ward 281
Meriden-Jefferson West 279
Wichita Collegiate 277
Marysville 269
St. George-Rock Creek 268
Hiawatha 265
Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 265
Frontenac 263
Hesston 263
Perry-Lecompton 263
Larned 260
Russell 256
Caney Valley 255
Hoyt-Royal Valley 255
Scott Community 254
Colby 250
Holcomb 246
Sabetha 244
Goodland 239
Beloit 237
Halstead 232
Cheney 231
Easton-Pleasant Ridge 230
Haven 228
Wellsville 226
Riley County 224
Kingman 223
Fredonia 222
Osage City 220
Riverton 218
Douglass 215
Cimarron 214
Council Grove 214
Lyons 208
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral 207
Cherryvale 207
Silver Lake 206
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount
Academy 203
Neodesha 203
Norton Community 202
Seneca-Nemaha Central 202
St. Marys 201
Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 200
Hoisington 199
Hays-Thomas More Prep 187
Minneapolis 184
KismetSouthwestern
Heights 182
Eureka 181
Belle Plaine 180
Phillipsburg 180
Pomona-West Franklin 179
Wathena-Riverside 175
Erie 174
CLASS 2A
Member Schools_: 64
Range: 172-105
Oskaloosa 172
Humboldt 171
McLouth 169
Mound City-Jayhawk Linn 168
Ellsworth 167
Conway Springs 166
Whitewater-Remington 166
Cherokee-Southeast 165
Effingham-Atchison Co
Community 164
Lakin 163
Rossville 163
Prairie Village-Kansas City
Christian 162
Eskridge-Mission Valley 161
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic 160
Ellis 157
Garden Plain 156
Richmond-Central Heights 156
Wichita-The Independent 156
Hillsboro 153
Horton 152
Sterling 151
Alma-Wabaunsee 148
Belleville-Republic County 148
Syracuse 148
Arma-Northeast 146
Marion 145
Johnson-Stanton County 144
Leon-Bluestem 144
Sedgwick 143
Inman 142
Ellinwood 139
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 139
Uniontown 139
Lyndon 137
Winchester-Jefferson County
North 137
Herington 136
Brookville-Ell-Saline 134
Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
Academy 133
Olathe-Heritage Christian
Academy 133
Pleasanton 133
Smith Center 133
Bennington 132
Salina-Sacred Heart 129
Medicine Lodge 128
Oakley 125
Pratt-Skyline 125
Plainville 124
Yates Center 122
Holton-Jackson Heights 120
Shawnee-Maranatha
Christian Academy 120
Elkhart 117
Sublette 117
Ness City 116
Howard-West Elk 115
WaKeeney-Trego Comm. 115
Hoxie 114
Meade 114
Goessel 112
Allen-Northern Heights 110
Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 107
Canton-Galva 107
Oberlin-Decatur Comm. 106
Leoti-Wichita County 105
Oswego 105
CLASS 1A
Member Schools: 117
Range: 105-14
Sedan 105
Macksville 104
Hill City 103
Moundridge 103
Cottonwood FallsChase
County 101
Lincoln 101
Little River 99
Solomon 99
Elbing-Berean Academy 98
Kinsley 97
Greensburg-Kiowa County 96
Udall 96
Valley Falls 96
Burlingame 95
Salina-St. John’s Military
Academy 95
Spearville 95
Troy 95
St. John-Hudson 94
Rosalia-Flinthills 93
Burden-Central 92
Oxford 92
Stockton 92
Clyde-Clifton Clyde 91
Olpe 89
Washington County 89
Coldwater-South Central 88
La Crosse 87
St. Francis 87
Centralia 86
Jetmore-Hodgeman County 86
Montezuma-South Gray 86
Victoria 86
Atwood-Rawlins County 85
Claflin-Central Plains 85
Peabody-Burns 85
Caldwell 81
Minneola 81
Wichita Classicial School 81
Moran-Marmaton Valley 80
Satanta 80
Kensington-Thunder Ridge 78
Langdon-Fairfield 78
Onaga 77
Wakefield 77
Downs-Lakeside 76
Highland-Doniphan West 76
Lebo 76
Norwich 76
Chetopa 73
Hutchinson-Central
Christian 73
Frankfort 72
Hanover 72
Osborne 72
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 72
Dighton 71
Madison 70
Pretty Prairie 69
St. Paul 69
Bucklin 68
Mankato-Rock Hills 68
Rexford-Golden Plains 68
Burrton 67
Lost Springs-Centre 66
McPherson-Elyria Christian 66
Quinter 66
Hartford 65
Stafford 63
Kiowa-South Barber 62
Sharon SpringsWallace
County 62
Ingalls 61
Leroy-Southern
Coffey County 61
Otis-Bison 61
Scandia-Pike Valley 61
Tribune-Greeley County 61
Ashland 60
Randolph-Blue Valley 59
Buffalo-Altoona Midway 58
Melvern-Marais Des
Cygnes Valley 56
Waverly 56
Colony-Crest 55
Almena-Northern Valley 54
Linn 54
Wetmore 54
South Haven 53
Dexter 52
Logan 51
Argonia 50
Attica 47
GrainfieldWheatland/Grinnell
47
Moscow 47
Tescott 47
Deerfield 46
Rozel-Pawnee Heights 46
Chase 43
Hope 43
Cunningham 42
Rolla 42
Axtell 41
Cedar Vale 41
Fowler 41
Beloit-St. John’s 39
White City 38
Brewster 36
Wilson 36
Bird City-Cheylin 35
Ransom-Western Plains 32
Glasco 31
Weskan 30
Miltonvale 28
Natoma 26
Palco 26
Hamilton 24
Junction City-St. Xavier 24
Winona-Triplains 24
Longton-Elk Valley 23
Tipton Catholic 20
Healy 14