Kansas teacher due in court on student sex-related charge

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man who abruptly resigned from the Shawnee City Council after being placed on leave from his teaching job has been arrested and charged with having sexual relations with a student.

Thirty-three-year-old Justin Adrian was arrested on Tuesday, after he was charged on Friday with unlawful sexual relations with a student.

Adrian left his teaching position at Olathe East High School and resigned from the Shawnee City Council earlier this month.

Fox4KC reports court documents say the alleged incident occurred with an Olathe East student older than 16 at the school Sept. 7.

He was a social studies teacher at the high school.

Adrian’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.