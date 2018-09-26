Kansas officer hit by vehicle during drug arrest

NORTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who allegedly hit an officer with a vehicle during an arrest.

Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, the Norton County Sheriff’s Office, with the cooperation of the Norton City Police Department, attempted the arrest of a suspect identified as Dawson Stevens for the sale and distribution of illegal drugs near Almena, Kansas, according to a social media report.

After the initial stop, the suspect refused to follow the officer’s commands and left the scene at a high rate of speed after striking an officer with his vehicle.

Investigating officers pursued Stevens to the southeast portion of Norton County, where he was placed under arrest and transported to the Norton County Sheriff’s Office where he was lodged in jail pending formal charging.

The officer struck by the vehicle was later treated at a local hospital and released with minor injuries.