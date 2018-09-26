Kansas mother enters plea in death of 2-month-old

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A mother has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment after one of her 2-month-old twins died after a week of heavy drinking with the babies’ father at a Wichita hotel.

Christy Rollings, 39, entered the plea last week. Police said in the affidavit that Rollings told officers she awoke on Aug. 30 to find her son, Patrick Kempton, not moving or breathing while snuggled against the chest of his father, 34-year-old Kyle Kempton. Rollings told investigators that she heard Kempton say “I must’ve rolled over on him.” He’s also charged with manslaughter.

Police found the couple drunk two days earlier and took the twins to Rollings’ mother. But Rollings picked the babies up the next morning and returned to the hotel.