It’s here……. 2018 Airfest begins Friday

Great Bend Airport Manager Martin Miller is like an expectant father these days. Miller, who along with many community volunteers, started planning the 2018 Great Bend Airfest three years ago, right after the 2015 event concluded. Now the 2018 show is just one day away and Miller says this years show will be unlike any other that has been held in Great Bend.

Martin Miller Audio

The Great Bend event has drawn national interest due in part to the B-29’s, Fifi and Doc, who will be appearing at the same air show for just the second time. Miller says that interest has come from all ages from the very young to the veterans who were part of the World War II era.

Martin Miller Audio

The three day event begins Friday with the first of four airshows taking place at 5:15 Friday evening. There are two airshows on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with a Sunday show at Noon.

Admission is $10 per day per person or a weekend pass can be purchased for $20. Childen ages 12 and under are free. You can use use cash, check, debit and credit cards to gain entry to the event.

Parking is free will volunteers will on hand to guide you to a parking location. A free shuttle bus will be available on Saturday with pickups taking place at Fuller Brush and the large parking lot behind Playa Azul on 10th Street in Great Bend.

For a complete schedule of events, visit greatbendairfest.com.