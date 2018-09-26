Cop Shop (9/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/25)

Shots Fired

At 10:16 a.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made at 126 Kiowa Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:01 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 120 Patton Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 178 N. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/25)

Battery

At 11:01 a.m. a report of David Brabender touching her in an inappropriate manner was made at 1200 Baker Avenue. Sexual battery case taken.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:10 p.m. Matthew Elson was arrested for a warrant on failure to appear,

Fight

At 12:33 p.m. Michael Brohaugh reported being battered by an unknown subject at 3503 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 1515 10th Street.

Theft

At 4:57 p.m. a report of an unknown male subject took his leather vest at 2917 10th Street.