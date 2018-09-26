Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/25)

BOOKED: Edgar Reyes on Barton County District Court case for no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, bond set at $1,000 C/S. Failure to appear, warrant with bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Kawliga Zimmerman of Hoisington on Reno County District Court warrant for failure to comply, no bond must serve 90 days in jail. Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Sohm of Great Bend on two Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond was set at $1,200 cash only and $1,500 cash only.

BOOKED: Michael Elson of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerry Cossman on BTDC warrant for interference LEO, domestic battery, criminal damage to property with no bond. BTDC warrant for interference LEO, no bond. BTDC warrant for violation of protection order, no bond. BTDC warrant for interference LEO, no bond. BTDC warrant for criminal threat, no bond.

BOOKED: Billy Hamilton for three Barton County District Court warrants for failure to register, bond set at $40,000 C/S. Probation violation x2 with no bonds.

BOOKED: Mark Prosper of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: Jerome Maravilla of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Jordan Haist-Richard for transport by Rush County Sheriff to KDOC.

RELEASED: Michael Elson of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Amy Valdez of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after serving.

RELEASED: Kristy Scott on Cloud County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving a $250 OR bond. Still here on local charges.

RELEASED: Kristy Kaye Scott of Abilene on BCDC case for DWS, habitual violator after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Around the Clock. Cloud County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving a $250 OR bond.