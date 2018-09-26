an. teen sentenced for drug-robbery murder in fast food parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for a June 2017 shooting death in Topeka.

Lamero Dunstan was sentenced Tuesday in the death of Justice Mitchell in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken.

Dunstank also was to pay more than $3,800 in restitution related to medical expenses and nearly $16,000 for funeral expenses to Mitchell’s mother.

After he serves his time, Dunstan must register as an offender for 15 years.

Mitchell and a friend, Ernest Williams, arranged a marijuana sale and at the Church’s Chicken.

Investigators say a 16-year-old, Shayden Byrd, recruited Dunstan to rob Mitchell.

Byrd was sentenced in December to serve five years in prison plus six months of aftercare.

Williams was acquitted of murder.