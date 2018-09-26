2 hospitalized after Cadillac overturns in Ellsworth Co.

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Wednesday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac Escalade driven by Dalton Huey Oliver, 71, Panama Beach FL., was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Sylvan Grove exit. The vehicle left the roadway, entered the median and struck a culvert.

The driver overcorrected to the right and the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels.

Oliver and a passenger Roslyn Flynt Oliver, 70, Panama Beach, FL., were transported to the hospital in Salina. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.