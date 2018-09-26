17-year-old Kansas boy recovering from accidental shooting

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas teen was injured in an accidental shooting Tuesday in Saline County.

Just before 10p.m., Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy was cleaning a .22 caliber rifle at in the 300 Block of Anderson in Brookville, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The boy didn’t know gun was loaded when it discharged into his abdomen and the bullet continued through his back, according to Soldan.

The boy was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and after surgery was in stable condition, according to Soldan.