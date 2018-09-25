Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have been spreading the wealth on offense during their blistering start, where their offense has scored at least 38 points in each game. That was evident on Sunday when Pat Mahomes connected with nine different receivers and Kareem Hunt had a pair of touchdown runs. It’s all led to a 3-0 record against teams that most thought would be playoff contenders in the Chargers, Steelers and 49ers.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Longhorns got big wins at home the last two weeks. Now they have to do it on the road if they intend to remain Big 12 title contenders. Texas visits Kansas State on Saturday, where the Longhorns have lost five straight since their last win there in 2002. Texas is back in the rankings at No. 18 after a three-game winning streak.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Wide receiver Jalen McCleskey will sit out the rest of the season as a redshirt and prepare to transfer out of Oklahoma State. McCleskey had four receptions for 52 yards on Saturday in a disappointing 41-17 loss to Texas Tech. Overall this season, he ranks second on Oklahoma State with 15 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas guard Andrew Jones is practicing with his team nine months after the school announced he had leukemia. Coach Shaka Smart says Jones has been able to participate in some drills but he gets held out of others as team doctors try to rebuild his strength. It is not clear if he will play in a game this season. Texas opens the season Nov. 6 against Eastern Illinois.

UNDATED (AP) — Kenneth Murray went into Oklahoma’s game against Army with the goal of breaking the school record for tackles. The sophomore linebacker ended up setting the Football Bowl Subdivision mark with 28. Arizona’s J.J. Taylor ran for a national season-high 284 yards on 27 carries against Oregon State. Air Force set the national season high for rushes when it ran on 86 of its 107 plays against Utah State.

National Headlines

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns in the Steelers’ 30-27 victory at Tampa. Vance McDonald scored on a 75-yard pass play and finished with four catches for 112 yards. Antonio Brown and Ryan Switzer also had first-half TD receptions for Pittsburgh, which led 30-10 at halftime and picked off Ryan Fitzpatrick three times.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie Josh Rosen is the Arizona Cardinals’ new starting quarterback and will be under center Sunday against Seattle after playing the last 4 ½ minutes of Sunday’s 16-14 loss to Chicago. The 10th overall pick in this year’s draft replaced veteran Sam Bradford after three Arizona second-half possessions ended in turnovers. Rosen threw an interception to end his first drive and was sacked to end the second, but the rookie from UCLA completed four of seven passes for 36 yards.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback when the Cleveland Browns take in the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday. The first player taken in this year’s draft got the job following a brilliant relief effort in Thursday’s 21-17 win over the New York Jets, the Browns’ first victory since 2016. He entered for an injured Tyrod Taylor late in the first half and completed 17 of his 23 passes for 201 yards to lead Cleveland from a 14-0 deficit.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is changing starting quarterbacks for Saturday’s game against Syracuse, electing to play freshman Trevor Lawrence over senior Kelly Bryant. Lawrence replaced Bryant after two series of Saturday’s 49-21 drubbing of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, leading the Tigers on four TD drives in a five-series span in the second and third quarters. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards and a career-high four touchdown throws to rally the Tigers’ offense after a slow start with Bryant behind center.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hopes to return to the lineup this week, saying his wrist injury feels “way better.” Gregorius hurt his right wrist Saturday when he slid headfirst on Aaron Hicks’ 11th-inning double to score the run that clinched a postseason berth. He is hitting .268 with a career-high 27 homers and 86 RBIs.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 5 Toronto 3

Final Boston 6 Baltimore 2

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 1

Final Cleveland 4 Chi White Sox 0

Final L-A Angels 5 Texas 4, 11 Innings

Final Oakland 7 Seattle 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 Miami 3

Final Pittsburgh 5 Chi Cubs 1

Final Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 4

Final Colorado 10 Philadelphia 1

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Arizona 4

Final San Diego 5 San Francisco 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 30 Tampa Bay 27