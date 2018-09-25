Sheriff alerts residents to fake check scam in Kansas

CLARK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are alerting citizens in southwest Kansas of a scam involving checks that arrived in the mail.

A citizen in Clark County received two checks in separate envelopes and one required a signature. They came from the same sender address, had the same check paper but with different company and account information.

Fortunately, they were not cashed at local banks, according to a social media report from the Clark County Sheriff.

The sheriff reminded residents “Pay attention. If you are not expecting a check or refund from a company that you deal with, use extra caution. The citizen who received the checks wanted to share this information to help keep others safe. The sheriff’s office removed their information prior to sharing.