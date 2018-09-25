Scam callers single out previously booked criminals in Great Bend

On Monday, Sept. 24 at approximately 8:30 p.m. the Great Bend Police Department received a report from a citizen of fraud. This person had been arrested over the previous weekend and had posted bond to be released from the Barton Couny Jail.

The victim received a call from an unknown subject who identified themselves as an employee of a bonding company. The caller advised that the victim had violated the bond conditions and demanded $1,000 in gift cards or the victim would be arrested again.

On Tuesday, Sept 25 at approximately 6 a.m. the Great Bend Police Department received a report from another citizen of fraud. This person had also been arrested during the previous weekend and posted bond to be released from the Barton County Jail. The victim received a call from an unknown person who identified themselves as a Sergeant with the Great Bend Police Department. The caller advised the victim that that they had not posted enough bond money and demanded $1,000 in gift cards or the victim would be arrested again.

The Great Bend Police Department would like to remind everyone that Law Enforcement would never request money to be sent on gift cards in lieu of being arrested. These incidents are being investigated for criminal charges to be filed.

If anyone has any information about these crimes, or any other crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120.