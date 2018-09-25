Police: Dodge City suspect in custody after car stolen with baby inside

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a vehicle theft and child abduction.

Just before 4p.m. Tuesday, police were flagged down by the owners of a vehicle that had just been stolen from the Taco Jalisco parking lot in the 400 Block of East Wyatt Earp Boulevard in Dodge City, according to police.

Officers were informed that the vehicle had a 3-month-old baby inside. All available law enforcement including Dodge City PD, Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Hwy Patrol flooded the area of last known direction of travel.

By 4:11pm a police unit located the vehicle abandoned with the child inside. EMS was requested to respond and check out the child and she was medically cleared and returned to her mother.

The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended just after 6p.m.

He was described as a Hispanic male, bald, wearing a long sleeve dark colored shirt with white pants.

Witnesses also noted he had spoken with some in Spanish at one point. The suspect was traced to the Flying J in Dodge City where he had been seen.

Police did not release the suspect’s name.