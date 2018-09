SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of business burglaries and have a suspect in custody.

On Monday, police arrested a person of interest in at least 15 business burglaries that occurred throughout the Topeka community that spanned several months, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Police booked Eric Darnell Swopes, 44, Topeka, into the Shawnee Co Department of Corrections on requested charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage of property (x15).