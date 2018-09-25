GREAT BEND – Patricia Marie Koch, 87, passed away August 24, 2018, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. She was born March 18, 1931, in Lucas to James and Anna (Stodola) Aksamit. She married John Koch, April 4, 1954, in Lucas. He died May 20, 1975.

Patricia worked at an orphanage in Denver and as an in home caregiver for many years. She also had worked at the K18 Café and Lucas Nursing Home for many years. She was a member of the Cornerstone Fellowship in Great Bend and loved to garden.

Survivors include, two daughters, Patsy Hiss and husband Bob of Great Bend and Susan Hayes and husband Allen of Reno, Nevada; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carrol Aksamit of Sausalito, California and Richard Aksamit of Russellville, Arkansas and one sister, Camilla Smith of Alexandria, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Leonard and Allan Aksamit; and four sisters, Anna Meitler, Joan Conklin, Agnes DeForest and Dorothy Tomkins.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at the First Christian Church, Great Bend, with Rev. Joshua Leu presiding. Graveside Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m., in the Lucas Cemetery, Lucas. Memorials are suggested to be made In Lieu of Flowers to the First Christian Church Outreach Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

