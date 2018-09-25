Man charged with federal crime in connection with Kan. deputy’s murder

WICHITA– A convicted Kansas felon was charged Tuesday in federal court with unlawful possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Documents filed with the court said the defendant was identified during an investigation of the murder of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze.

Justin Mashaney, 29, Wichita, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction. According to an affidavit filed in the case, law enforcement officers were investigating Kunze’s murder by Cody Greeson when they learned Mashaney recently had been committing crimes with Greeson.

Greeson and Kunze died Sept. 16 in an exchange of fire.

On Sept. 23, investigators went to a residence in the 500 block of South All Hallows to find Mashaney. In a truck registered to Mashaney they found a rifle and a 9 mm handgun. In 2015, Mashaney was convicted of burglary and sentenced to 20 months in jail.

If convicted, Mashaney faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett is prosecuting.