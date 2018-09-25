Lewis shares life-insurance information during special month

BUSINESS NEWS

Even though Jeremy Lewis realizes it is no one’s favorite subject, he wants to share information about life insurance from personal and professional perspectives.

Lewis, a licensed insurance agent, is taking this educational opportunity now because September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. He is employed by Panzer Insurance, an independent insurance agency at 1023 Jackson in Great Bend’s Jackson Square.

“My father passed away with no life insurance when he was in his 60s,” Lewis said. “This left my family with the burden of figuring out how to pay final expenses and handle debts. My mother also had to make up for his lost income. This took years to straighten out.

“Dad didn’t do this on purpose,” he continued. “He never imagined he would die young or suddenly from cancer. We were left with the grief of his death, as well as the financial stresses.”

Since “anything can happen at any time,” Lewis encouraged families to learn more about the type of coverage they need.

“Once we are gone, bills still have to be paid and debts settled,” he said. “The average cost of final expenses is more than $7,000. Do your loved ones have the ability to pay this and, more important, do you want to leave this expense for them?”

There are several reasons people shy away from discussing life insurance, including: they think they can’t afford it; they are too young or too old; they are not married; they have no children; and they have no debt.

“However,” Lewis said, “life insurance is tailored to your specific needs. Not everyone needs $1 million in coverage. If you are young and single you may need only enough to cover small debts and funeral expenses.”

In other situations, people should consider: mortgage and car payments; a savings account; and children’s college funds.

“Yes, these topics are difficult for families,” Lewis acknowledged. “But I have seen young friends have to rely on Facebook donations or GoFundMe requests to cover funeral expenses.

“Then they have to worry about making up for lost income. You need time to grieve and honor your loved ones without financial problems.”

The numerous types of policies range from short-term coverage to permanent options. Newly developed policies not only provide benefits following an untimely death, they also offer benefits for those who live long lives and need additional income.

“A young parent who is working and raising three children has different needs than an empty-nester planning for retirement. You and a trusted adviser can determine if you have the proper coverage.”