Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces Future Host Sites Topeka, Hutchinson and Pittsburg set to host 2020-2022 Kansas Shrine Bowls

The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce it has selected three future game sites for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl. On Saturday, September 21st, the Board of Directors heard presentations from six potential hosts. The three future sites are Topeka and Washburn University in 2020, Hutchinson and Hutchinson Community College in 2021 and Pittsburg and Pittsburg State University in 2022.

“We are very excited about all these future sites and humbled by the interest from other great Kansas communities,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “We believe awarding these bids for several years in advance will make for a better game day experience and lead to growth in our long-term corporate support.”

Scheduled for July 18th, 2020, Topeka will be hosting for the Kansas Shrine Bowl for the sixth time, first hosting the event in 1988.

“Washburn University’s Yager Stadium at Moore Bowl will be a great backdrop for our game, with a true All-Star environment,” Said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Kansas Shrine Bowl back to Topeka for the first time

since 2013,” said Mike Bell, V.P. of Sales for Visit Topeka. “It provides a great

opportunity to host students and athletes in the capital city and we hope they’ll take

full advantage of all Topeka has to offer.”

Hutchinson will host the Kansas Shrine Bowl for the first time on June 26th, 2021.

No stranger to big sporting events, Hutchinson has been the home of the NJCAA

Men’s Basketball tournament for more than 70 years. Gowans Stadium at

Hutchinson Community College, which will serve as the game site, has hosted

multiple junior college bowl games and KSHSAA State Championships.

The final city awarded this cycle was Pittsburg and Pittsburg State University.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an all-star high school senior, East vs. West, football

game put on each year in Kansas, by the Kansas Shrine. It is a 501(c) 3 non-profit

charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds

benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Kansas Shrine Bowl has sent over

$2M to Shriners Hospitals for Children since its inception in 1973.