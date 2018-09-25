Kansas man dies in rear-end semi crash

BROWN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by Ronnie D. Myers, 47, Hiawatha, was eastbound at 783 U.S. 36. The vehicle rear-ended a semi that was turning into a private drive.

Myers was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

The semi driver Martin E. Lawrence, 53, Wetmore, was possibly injured, according to the KHP report. Myers was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.