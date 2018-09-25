Kan. Board of Regents wants $25M for student financial aid program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents is seeking $25 million from state lawmakers to fund a financial aid program for college students.

The board’s budget request is part of a plan to funnel up to $50 million into need-based financial aid for Kansas students enrolling in technical schools and universities. The financial aid would also be available for private schools that aren’t part of the Regents system.

Qualifying students could receive up to $5,000 each.

Elaine Frisbie is the board’s vice president of finance and administration. She says state funding would be matched with private donations through university endowments or foundations.

Frisbie says lawmakers would consider the $25 million request in the next legislative session but it wouldn’t begin until fiscal year 2021, if approved.