Hoisington Rec looking for help to upgrade ballparks

The baseball and softball fields at Bicentennial Park in Hoisington have not been upgraded since the massive tornado went through the town in 2001.

The Hoisington Recreation Commission along with other interested individuals are wanting to fundraise more than $200,000 to attract more tournaments and make the facilities safer.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the plan is to close the roadway around the ballfields.

The plan also calls for work on the concession stand, restrooms, flattening the fields again, and expanding the outfield fences.

As of now, the Hoisington Rec is the only entity that has pledged to the project financially. Other businesses have offered to donate their labor to help with the improvements.