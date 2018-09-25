GBRC – Fall Enrichment Programs

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is now accepting enrollment for fall programs. These programs will begin the first week of October, so stop by the Rec and get your child registered this week so they don’t miss out on the fun. Afterschool activities will be offered at the Recreation Center, Activity Center, Park, Lincoln, Jefferson and Eisenhower schools. A variety of enrichment and recreation programs are available for children, ages 5 to 12 years, at these school sites and at the Recreation Center and Activity Center. These programs include Arts & Crafts, Ceramics, cooking classes, Cartooning & Painting and a variety of holiday mini classes.

Preschool programs for children, ages 2 to 5, will be held at the Recreation Center, 1214 Stone Street, and the Activity Center, 2715 18th Street, throughout the day. Such programs include Family Cooking classes, Preschool Art classes, Moving & Grooving with Music, Jr. All-Star, Little Zoo Critters, and a variety of one-time holiday theme-based classes. Enjoy family activities during mini classes that meet on Saturday mornings.

Adult programs are scheduled in the evening for your convenience. Enroll in Painting, Cupcake Decorating 101, Beginner’s Woodcarving, Halloween Painting Night Out, Fall Ceramic Girls Night Out, Line Dancing, Yoga, Zumba, Cardio Blast, Noon Body Shaping, Wake Up Workout, Tai Chi, and a number of one-time seasonal craft projects.

Get registered today because a lot of the programs will begin the first week of October. Go to the GBRC web site at www.greatbendrec.com for more information, sports schedules, cancellations and a registration form. For more information or to register for these programs, contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street or e-mail recreation@gbrec.net.