Couple convicted in torture, killing of Kansas man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A couple has been convicted of participating in the torture and killing of a Wichita man over $185 in missing drug money.

Jeff and Heidi Hillard were found guilty Monday in Sedgwick County of first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Jr.

Court documents say Goodpaster and a woman were kidnapped in November 2016 and that the woman was beaten and sexually assaulting before she blamed Goodpaster “out of fear.” He was attacked with an ax, knife and staple gun and suffered genital injuries. His body was found six days later in neighboring Harvey County.

The Hillards also were convicted of rape, kidnapping, and battery. But they were acquitted of robbery.

Two other defendants are awaiting trial and a third has been convicted.